Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Rekor Systems, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 315,534 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

