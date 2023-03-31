Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Rekor Systems, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.
Rekor Systems Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems Company Profile
Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rekor Systems (REKR)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.