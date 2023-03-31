First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 237,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 107,130 shares.The stock last traded at $52.50 and had previously closed at $51.62.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 440,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 25.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 424,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 87,033 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

