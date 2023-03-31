First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 237,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 107,130 shares.The stock last traded at $52.50 and had previously closed at $51.62.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
