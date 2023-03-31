Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 6.2%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 6,155,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,802,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.95.

Sunrun Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,140. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

