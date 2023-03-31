Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.99. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,776,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 37,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,618,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.