Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.18 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $162.49 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,384.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,384.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

