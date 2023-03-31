Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $53,751,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,525,000 after buying an additional 753,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

