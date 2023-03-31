Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,380 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG Industries Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

Shares of PPG opened at $129.83 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

