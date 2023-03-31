Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $175,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 184,790.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRON opened at $10.59 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

