Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,499.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,499.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,395.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

