Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

DD stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

