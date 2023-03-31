Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,242 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after buying an additional 191,704 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after buying an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,297,000 after buying an additional 167,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

Shares of IDXX opened at $493.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

