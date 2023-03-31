Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,517 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,170,000 after buying an additional 799,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

