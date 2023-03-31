Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $109.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

