Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 192 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of FANG opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

