Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after buying an additional 51,291 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

