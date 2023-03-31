AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AU has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE AU opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 360,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 96,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.