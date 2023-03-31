AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AU has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
NYSE AU opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.