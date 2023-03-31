Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.