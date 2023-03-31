FY2025 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the game software company will earn $5.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.54. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Shares of EA stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,382,000. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,681. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

