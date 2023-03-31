Neo Performance Materials Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
