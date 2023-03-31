Neo Performance Materials Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 2.5 %

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of NEO opened at C$8.66 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$8.31 and a one year high of C$17.20. The company has a market cap of C$391.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.