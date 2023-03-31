Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 207.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDIG. Compass Point upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $2,365,000. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

