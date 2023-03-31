Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 207.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDIG. Compass Point upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.
Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.