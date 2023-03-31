Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.86) to GBX 2,700 ($33.17) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.00) to GBX 3,400 ($41.77) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,250 ($39.93) to GBX 2,900 ($35.63) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,528.57.

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

