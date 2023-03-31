CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Price Target Cut to $11.00

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 target price on the stock.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 60,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.