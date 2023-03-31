CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Price Target Cut to $11.00

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.20% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 target price on the stock.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance
CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $13.97.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.
