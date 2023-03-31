Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CVX opened at $162.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.40. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

