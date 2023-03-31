Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $5,087,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.09) to £119 ($146.21) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.44) to £130 ($159.72) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

