Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $302,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Markel by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,262.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,317.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,269.59.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

