Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

