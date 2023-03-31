KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 20.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,063,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,366,000 after purchasing an additional 183,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Trading Up 2.8 %

KLA stock opened at $396.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

