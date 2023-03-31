Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,971 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

