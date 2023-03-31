iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EUSB opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

