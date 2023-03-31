iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lifted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after buying an additional 733,494 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after buying an additional 438,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

