Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 5.0 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

