Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dollar General by 55.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $207.69 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

