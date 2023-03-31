1,205 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $205.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.85.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

