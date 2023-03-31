Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 869,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,266,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOTU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.00 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.