Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $155.09 and last traded at $157.34. Approximately 777,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,017,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average is $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after buying an additional 986,939 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $61,205,000. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,785,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.