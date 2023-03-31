Daniel Bensen Sells 2,187 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,187 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $35,451.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,572.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Daniel Bensen sold 8,048 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,768.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

