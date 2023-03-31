Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Purchases A$63,250.00 in Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Rating) insider David Bottomley bought 55,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$63,250.00 ($42,166.67).

David Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, David Bottomley bought 45,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00 ($18,000.00).

Ryder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 19th. Ryder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

