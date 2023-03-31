Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Announces Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ZYNE opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
