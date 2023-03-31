Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Announces Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZYNE opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

