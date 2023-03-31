Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Conn’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $6.01 on Friday. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Conn’s

Several research firms have commented on CONN. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

