Yaron Garmazi Sells 6,208 Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) CFO Yaron Garmazi sold 6,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $12,043.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,047,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Yaron Garmazi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Yaron Garmazi sold 3,739 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $6,804.98.
Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.80.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kaltura by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kaltura by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kaltura by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaltura by 561.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaltura by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
