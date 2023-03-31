Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $523.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $513.00 to $523.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $493.91.

Cintas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $467.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.08. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cintas by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

