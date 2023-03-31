Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $512.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $493.91.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $467.64 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

