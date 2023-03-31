Insider Buying: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Buys $11,822.92 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 1,633 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $11,822.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,923,149.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $205.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $24.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 711,721 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 7,253.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 277,432 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vera Therapeutics

VERA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

