Insider Buying: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Buys $11,822.92 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 1,633 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $11,822.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,923,149.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $205.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $24.94.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 711,721 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 7,253.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 277,432 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
