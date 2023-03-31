Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) CFO Karina F. Padilla Sells 9,192 Shares

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $13,879.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,581 shares in the company, valued at $319,487.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Proterra Stock Performance

Shares of PTRA opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.18. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $8.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative net margin of 76.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Proterra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Proterra by 179.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Proterra by 403.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Proterra in the first quarter valued at $11,478,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Proterra in the third quarter worth $2,779,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

