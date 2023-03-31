Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Buys 7,652 Shares

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$16,069.20 ($10,712.80).
Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Lev Mizikovsky 867,601 shares of Advance ZincTek stock.
Advance ZincTek Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.
Advance ZincTek Announces Dividend
Advance ZincTek Company Profile
Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.
See Also
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Receive News & Ratings for Advance ZincTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance ZincTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.