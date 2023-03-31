The Original Juice Co. Ltd (ASX:OJC) Insider Jeffrey Kennett Buys 173,067 Shares

The Original Juice Co. Ltd (ASX:OJC – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Kennett acquired 173,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,306.70 ($11,537.80).
Original Juice Price Performance
Read More
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Receive News & Ratings for Original Juice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Original Juice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.