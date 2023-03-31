Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 2.8%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.00. 220,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 656,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.56 and a quick ratio of 18.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,275 shares of company stock worth $73,270 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,668,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 457,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 135.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,977 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

