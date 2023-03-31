Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Price Performance

SOI stock opened at GBX 257.60 ($3.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 282 ($3.46). The company has a market capitalization of £661.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3,664.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 257.79.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £6,426 ($7,895.32). 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.