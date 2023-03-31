Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PSF opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $23.38.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
