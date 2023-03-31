Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PSF opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 175,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

