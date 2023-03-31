Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

RQI stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $17.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RQI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 162,814 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

